Bangladesh Votes, and World May Have a New 'Proxy War'

Bangladesh on Thursday conducted its first national election since mass student protests toppled longtime leader Sheikh Hasina. Those 2024 protests have been widely described as a Gen Z uprising, and Thursday's parliamentary elections are seen as a big test of whether the nation can return to a more democratic footing, reports the AP. The stakes go beyond Bangladesh: The US, China, and India have been scrambling to expand—or, in India's case, sustain—their influence in the nation. Coverage:

Former PM: More than 2,000 candidates were competing for parliament, but none from Hasina's Awami League, which has since been banned following the 2024 uprising that the UN says left as many as 1,400 protesters dead, per the BBC. Hasina is accused of ordering a violent clampdown, a charge she rejects. She is now living in exile in India.