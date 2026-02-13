'United Brothel Workers' May Be Nation's Next Union

Nevada is the only state where people can legally purchase sex, and now sex workers at one of the state's oldest brothels are fighting to become the nation's first to be unionized. "We want the same things that any other worker wants. We want a safe and respectful workplace," said a worker at Sheri's Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada, who goes by the stage name "Jupiter Jetson." Prostitution is legal at licensed brothels in 10 of Nevada's rural counties, per the AP . The majority of the brothel's 74 sex workers submitted a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board last week under the name United Brothel Workers, represented by the Communications Workers of America.

Jetson said the drive was spurred by a new independent contractor deal in December that would give the brothel power to use the women's likenesses without permission, even if they no longer work there. "This is how you end up the face of a Japanese lubricant company without ever having signed a document," Jetson said. Sex work, and the rights of those who do it, remains a largely taboo topic. Prostitution is only legal in a handful of nations, such as Germany, and organizing efforts vary.

"All workers are guaranteed certain human decencies and dignities, and the right to organize is one of those," said Marc Ellis, state president of the Nevada Communications Workers of America. Sheri's Ranch respects the right of workers to "express their views on workplace structure," Jeremy Lemur, the brothel's marketing and communications director, said, with the focus being on providing a "safe, lawful, and professionally managed environment." The process could go on for weeks, but the brothel could choose to recognize the CWA as the sex workers' representatives and begin negotiating a new contract ASAP, per union lawyers.

Unionization success could come down to whether the workers are considered employees or independent contractors, which have more freedoms but less protections than employees. The women argue they're treated as the latter: They have set schedules, can't work from home, and are required to charge a minimum of $1,000 per hour to their clients, Ellis said. Meanwhile, Sheri's Ranch gets 50% of what they earn. Barb Brents, an expert in Nevada's sex industry, said the women's effort is significant in a stigmatized industry in which its workers historically lay low and stay quiet. "It's pretty amazing and heartening to see so many sex workers standing up for their rights," she said. More here.