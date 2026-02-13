FBI Releases New Details About Nancy Guthrie Suspect

The hunt for Nancy Guthrie's abductor just got a sharper focus—and a bigger reward, the Washington Post reports. The FBI on Thursday released a more detailed description of the man now labeled the suspect in the 84-year-old's disappearance and doubled the reward to $100,000 for information that leads to her or to an arrest. Agents say new evidence from the doorbell camera at Guthrie's Tucson home shows a man about 5-foot-9 with an average build, carrying a black "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack. The footage, previously released in part, appears to show a masked, gloved individual avoiding the camera while armed and tampering with it, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

The agency says it has logged more than 13,000 tips since Feb. 1, when Guthrie—mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie—was reported missing after being dropped off at home by family the night before. Investigators quickly concluded she likely did not leave on her own, citing her serious health issues, reliance on daily medication, and blood on the porch that matched her DNA. Her doorbell camera had been disabled. Multiple gloves have been recovered since the apparent abduction, but it's not clear whether investigators believe any of them were worn by the suspect, CNN reports.

The case has unfolded under intense national scrutiny, amplified by Savannah Guthrie's public appeals and a wave of media coverage, online speculation, and even bogus ransom notes. One person has been arrested in connection with a fake ransom demand, FBI officials say. In a recent Instagram video, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings addressed whoever may be holding their mother, saying the family is "ready to listen" but needs proof she is alive. Authorities are asking Nancy Guthrie's neighbors to share any surveillance footage they have of suspicious vehicles or people in the area since the beginning of the year, the AP reports.