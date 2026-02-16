Report Flags a Major Jump in Ukraine's Civilian Casualties

Civilian deaths and injuries from bombing in Ukraine climbed sharply last year, the fourth year of Russia's war, a new analysis finds. Action on Armed Violence reports that 2025 saw a 26% rise in Ukrainian civilian casualties from explosive weapons, with English-language accounts reporting 2,248 people killed and 12,493 injured, per the Guardian . Each strike harmed an average of 4.8 civilians, up a third from 2024; the deadliest attack cited was a June 24 missile barrage in Dnipro that hit a passenger train, homes, and schools, killing 21 and wounding 314, including 38 children.

AOAV's Iain Overton says the data shows a broader breakdown in restraint across modern wars, arguing that the principle meant to limit excessive civilian harm "has broken." The group cautions its method undercounts the true toll, relying only on English-language reporting, per Firstpost. Globally, AOAV logged 45,358 civilian casualties from explosive violence in 2025, down 26% from a 10-year high the year before, largely due to an October ceasefire in Gaza. Israel was recorded as responsible for the largest share of global casualties (35%), slightly ahead of Russia (32%), with Sudan and Myanmar also among the deadliest conflicts.