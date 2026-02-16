Elephants Enter Village, Kill 6

Six people, among them two very young children, were trampled to death by wild elephants who ventured into a village in eastern India. Authorities say the herd of about 18 elephants entered Gondwar village in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Thursday evening and began wreaking havoc between 1am and 2am Friday as villagers slept. They reportedly tore into fragile homes and trampled residents as they tried to escape. The dead include two people in their 20s, two in their 50s, and children ages 1 and 3, per the Times of India . Four victims were from one family. A relative told the Hindustan Times that the children had been left alone. Another child was seriously injured, People reports.

The herd has been roaming through neighboring areas for weeks, damaging crops and houses despite repeated complaints to officials. Several people are also said to have been injured in the days before the Gondwar incident, per People. Divisional Forest Officer Vikas Kumar Ujjwal offered condolences and promised support for the families while the bodies are sent for autopsies. He says the forestry department has asked for permission to tranquilize the "aggressive" herd. In the meantime, "we have formed a special team which will keep a close watch on it round the clock." Residents are demanding swift compensation and a long-term plan to address what they say is a persistent and dangerous conflict between humans and elephants in the region.