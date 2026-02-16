How North Korea Is Honoring Its Soldiers Killed in Ukraine

North Korea said Monday it completed a new housing district in Pyongyang for families of North Korean soldiers killed fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, the latest effort by leader Kim Jong Un to honor the war dead, per the AP . State media photos showed Kim walking through the new street—called Saeppyol Street—and visiting the homes of some of the families with his increasingly prominent daughter , Kim Ju Ae, as he pledged to repay the "young martyrs" who "sacrificed all to their motherland."

In recent months, North Korea has intensified propaganda glorifying troops deployed to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine, such as establishing a memorial wall and building a museum. Analysts see it as an effort to bolster internal unity and curb potential public discontent. Kim in recent months has sent thousands of troops and large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and missiles, to fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, as the leaders align in the face of their separate confrontations with Washington.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers last week it estimated 6,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded during their deployment in the war, but did not provide a breakdown of fatalities. The spy agency believes North Korean forces are gaining modern combat experience and Russian technical support that could improve the performance of their weapons systems, according to lawmakers who attended last week's closed-door briefing.