Longevity Influencer Faces Backlash Over Epstein Emails

Longevity guru Peter Attia is under fire after newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files revealed a cozy email relationship that the physician and influencer now calls "embarrassing" and "shameful," the New York Times reports. Attia, who has built a lucrative brand on health, lifespan, and high-end medical coaching, appears in more than 1,700 documents released Friday related to Epstein, the financier who had already been convicted in a prostitution case when much of the correspondence took place. In a statement posted Monday on X, Attia said he "never witnessed illegal behavior and never saw anyone who appeared underage," adding that he was never on Epstein's private jet, island, or at any sex gatherings.

The emails nonetheless show Attia joking with Epstein about women in crude sexual terms and offering him medical advice. In one 2016 exchange, Attia wrote, "P---y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though," and teased Epstein about "living longer (solely for the ladies, of course)." Another thread from 2015 opens with Attia writing "got a fresh shipment," but it's not clear of what; Attia now says he was referring to the diabetes drug metformin, sometimes used off-label for longevity, and that Epstein's reply, which said "me too," included a photo of an adult woman. The photo was redacted in the released document, and Attia's reply read, "Please tell you found that picture on line…bastard," to which Epstein wrote back, "fraid not." Attia's response: "You [know] the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul…"

"Reading that exchange now is very embarrassing, and I will not defend it," Attia wrote, saying he had seen the banter at the time as "juvenile" rather than "dark or harmful." The disclosures land as Attia's mainstream profile is surging. His podcast is popular, his book a bestseller, and his clinic reportedly charges six-figure fees for bespoke health programs. CBS News brought him on as a contributor last month, and he has been promoted as a key figure behind David protein bars. CBS and David declined to comment on the emails or his status; David has quietly removed language calling Attia its chief science officer from its site. Attia says he was introduced to Epstein in 2014 by "a prominent female healthcare leader" while he was raising money for scientific research, USA Today reports.

Other emails show Attia expressing enthusiasm for Epstein's company and saying he wanted to visit Epstein's private island, though the records don't show he ever did. According to the New York Post, Attia was even making plans to meet with Epstein during a period in 2017 when his infant son was hospitalized after he stopped breathing. Reflecting on his continued contact even after a 2018 Miami Herald investigation detailed Epstein's controversial plea deal, Attia wrote that he had urged Epstein to accept responsibility for his actions but now believes "disengagement should have been the only appropriate response." Their last contact appears to have been shortly before Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking arrest and subsequent death, CBS News reports.