Trump Says Assailants Target Only 'Consequential Presidents'

President Trump has a blunt theory about why gunmen keep targeting him. Without mentioning Sunday's breach at Mar-a-Lago, which ended with an allegedly armed intruder fatally shot by Secret Service agents, the president on Monday told a White House audience that "crazy shooters" only go after leaders who matter, ABC News reports. "They only go after consequential presidents," Trump said at an event honoring families of people killed by undocumented immigrants. "They don't go after non-consequential presidents." Trump, who was targeted twice with assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, linked himself to assassinated predecessors, citing Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy as examples of "consequential" leaders. Trump then quipped, "So, maybe I want to be a little less consequential." The New York Post reports the audience "chuckled politely in response."