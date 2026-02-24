Trump Says Assailants Target Only 'Consequential Presidents'

President Trump has a blunt theory about why gunmen keep targeting him. Without mentioning Sunday's breach at Mar-a-Lago, which ended with an allegedly armed intruder fatally shot by Secret Service agents, the president on Monday told a White House audience that "crazy shooters" only go after leaders who matter, ABC News reports. "They only go after consequential presidents," Trump said at an event honoring families of people killed by undocumented immigrants. "They don't go after non-consequential presidents." Trump, who was targeted twice with assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, linked himself to assassinated predecessors, citing Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy as examples of "consequential" leaders. Trump then quipped, "So, maybe I want to be a little less consequential." The New York Post reports the audience "chuckled politely in response."
His comments came a day after law enforcement officers fatally shot 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin inside the secure perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump was in Washington at the time, and no Secret Service protectees were at the property, officials said. Though Trump didn't mention the Mar-a-Lago breach, multiple outlets including SILive report that he appeared to be alluding to the incident in his comments Monday. Authorities say Martin, reported missing by his family a day earlier in North Carolina, drove roughly 700 miles to Florida, allegedly carrying a shotgun and a gas can. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Martin ignored commands to drop the items and was killed when he "raised the shotgun to a shooting position." Investigators haven't said whether the weapon was loaded or if Martin fired.