Supreme Court Ruling All but Kills 'Tariff Dividend Checks'

Those $2,000 "tariff dividend" checks President Trump has been talking up are looking increasingly unlikely to actually happen, policy experts tell CNBC . When the Supreme Court on Friday invalidated a key plank of Trump's existing tariff program, ruling 6-3 that he misused emergency powers to put much of it in place, it dealt a massive setback to feasibility of rebate checks—which the experts say were already going to be a challenge to issue. Economists note that any broad cash payment to Americans would require Congress to pass legislation, and there appears to be little appetite to move Sen. Josh Hawley's stalled American Worker Rebate Act, which aimed to fund stimulus checks with revenue from tariffs. One analyst put the odds of $2,000 checks at "effectively zero."

There's another hitch: businesses that paid now-invalidated tariffs may be in line for refunds, which would shrink the pool of money that could finance any rebates. The Supreme Court did not address refunds, leaving who might qualify and how they'd claim them unresolved. (Senate Democrats have unveiled a bill that would require businesses to be refunded, but the AP reports it's a longshot to become law.) As Columbia Business School's Brett House put it, a growing federal deficit is one more reason to doubt those checks "will ever be in the mail." Trump quickly vowed a new "global tariff" via a different law, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued that because of that, tariff revenue will stay "robust."

The SCOTUS ruling also means the chaos surrounding Trump's trade policy is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon, experts tell the AP. Other still-unresolved questions include what this will mean for the trade deals Trump struck with other nations while using the struck-down tariffs as leverage, and what will happen if Trump continues to come up with new ways to impose tariffs and those methods are also challenged in court.