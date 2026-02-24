Suspect May Have Visited Guthrie's Home Once Before

New reporting suggests the suspect seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera may have visited the home at least once before her abduction. A law enforcement source told CBS News the masked man suspected of abducting Guthrie on Feb. 1 appeared at her Tucson front door on an earlier, unspecified date without a backpack. But Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos pushed back, saying neither his office nor the FBI is saying that, and his department later issued a statement noting images from the camera carry no date or time stamp, making any claims about different days "purely speculative."

Sources told ABC News that a photo of the suspect without the 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker backpack was taken on a day prior to Feb. 1, the theory being that the suspect was either surveilling the place or was alarmed to see Guthrie's doorbell camera and returned later to tamper with it. Such preparation and planning would indicate "a sophisticated type of criminal activity," a former FBI agent told ABC. The outlet notes this could explain why investigators asked for surveillance footage of suspicious people and vehicles in the area dating back to Jan. 1. Nanos has labeled the backpack, sold only at Walmart, one of the strongest leads in the case; investigators are combing Walmart surveillance footage and purchase records.