Politics | State of the Union President, First Lady Will Have Separate SOTU Guests Trump's guests include Erika Kirk By Rob Quinn withNewser.AI Posted Feb 24, 2026 7:25 PM CST Copied President Trump stands with Erika Kirk at the conclusion of a memorial for her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in Glendale, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) See 1 more photo Erika Kirk will be back in the national spotlight Tuesday night. The widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been invited as one of President Trump's guests for his State of the Union address, a White House spokesperson confirmed to the Hill. The appearance comes months after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University. Trump spoke at a memorial for Kirk last year, praising his influence on young conservatives. A White House official tells the Daily Wire that Trump will mention the "tremendous revival of faith, Christianity, and belief in God in our country" since Kirk's killing. Trump will also urge members of Congress to "firmly reject political violence against our fellow citizens." Melania Trump will, unusually, have her own set of guests, separate from the president's guests, CNN reports. They include Sierra Burns, an advocate for children in foster care, and Everest Nevraumont, a 10-year-old history buff and advocate for AI in education. "Sierra and Everest embody my ongoing mission to uplift America's foster youth and expand opportunity for our next generation through education and technology," the first lady said in a statement. "The first lady will have two great children with her as part of her Fostering the Future initiative," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. "The president himself has invited some extraordinary guests this year who, again, truly exemplify what it means to be a patriotic American." Trump's other guests will include Saige Blair, who is at the center of a lawsuit that alleges Virginia school officials made decisions about her gender identity when she was 14 without consulting her parents, NPR reports. The gold medal-winning US men's hockey team is also expected to attend, minus five members, the New York Times reports. Twenty players arrived in Washington, DC on Tuesday while the other five went to different parts of the country. The NHL season resumes on Wednesday. In what CNN predicts will be "one of the more unifying moments in the address," Trump plans to honor Navy Captain E. Royce Williams, a 100-year-old war veteran.