President, First Lady Will Have Separate SOTU Guests

Erika Kirk will be back in the national spotlight Tuesday night. The widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been invited as one of President Trump's guests for his State of the Union address, a White House spokesperson confirmed to the Hill. The appearance comes months after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University. Trump spoke at a memorial for Kirk last year, praising his influence on young conservatives.

A White House official tells the Daily Wire that Trump will mention the "tremendous revival of faith, Christianity, and belief in God in our country" since Kirk's killing. Trump will also urge members of Congress to "firmly reject political violence against our fellow citizens."