What to Expect in Trump's SOTU Address

President Trump's State of the Union address at 9pm Eastern is likely to be a test run of the message Republicans will give to voters in November's elections for control of the House and the Senate. The president and his party appear vulnerable, with polls showing much of America distrusts how Trump has managed the government in his first year back in office, the AP reports. The economy is likely to be the main focus of the speech, with Trump "expected to argue that he ushered in a new age of American prosperity during the first year of his second term," CNN reports.



Excerpts released by the White House before he began Tuesday's address said Trump will vow that, "Moving forward, factories, jobs, investment, and trillions of dollars will continue pouring into the United States of America."

Trump is set to use his speech to champion his immigration crackdowns and slashing of the federal government, as well as his push to preserve widespread tariffs that the Supreme Court just struck down.

Trump will announce that tech companies involved in artificial intelligence are agreeing to pay higher electricity rates in areas where their data centers are located, according to a White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the speech.