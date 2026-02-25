Trump Declares We're Living in the 'Golden Age of America'

President begins his State of the Union address
Posted Feb 24, 2026 8:24 PM CST
Trump: 'This Is the Golden Age of America'
President Trump is greeted as he walks into the House Chamber to give his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Trump opened his State of the Union address with a defiant statement that drew a standing ovation from his fellow Republicans. "My fellow Americans, our nation is back—bigger, better, richer, stronger than ever before," he said, reports the New York Times. "This is the golden age of America." As expected, he accused Joe Biden of leaving the country in a mess, and credited his policies on immigration, crime, DEI, the economy, and more with achieving a "turnaround for the ages," per the Wall Street Journal.

"Our country is winning again," said the president, per the AP. "In fact, we're winning so much that we really don't know what to do about it. People are asking me, please, please, please, Mister President, we're winning too much. We can't take it anymore."

