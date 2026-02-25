Trump Declares We're Living in the 'Golden Age of America'

President Trump opened his State of the Union address with a defiant statement that drew a standing ovation from his fellow Republicans. "My fellow Americans, our nation is back—bigger, better, richer, stronger than ever before," he said, reports the New York Times. "This is the golden age of America." As expected, he accused Joe Biden of leaving the country in a mess, and credited his policies on immigration, crime, DEI, the economy, and more with achieving a "turnaround for the ages," per the Wall Street Journal.