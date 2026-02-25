State of the Union Features a Very Historic Prop

Gavel was once used by George Washington
Posted Feb 24, 2026 8:31 PM CST
House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., looks at the George Washington Gavel before President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Tuesday's State of the Union address featured a rare historical prop: the marble gavel George Washington used in 1793 when he helped lay the Capitol's cornerstone. The Washington Times reported in advance of the speech that it would sit on House Speaker Mike Johnson's rostrum during the address and would mark the first time the artifact has been displayed during the speech—a move intended to tie the evening to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

The gavel normally resides with Potomac Lodge No. 5, Washington, DC's oldest Masonic lodge, which worked with Johnson and the US Capitol Historical Society to loan it out. Washington originally presented the gavel to lodge leader Valentine Reintzel after the 1793 ceremony; the lodge says it has since been used to help lay the cornerstone of other landmarks, including the Washington Monument, the Smithsonian Institution, and the National Cathedral.

