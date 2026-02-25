Trump Announces Surprise Honor for Team USA Goalie

President greets the gold medal winners during his State of the Union address
Posted Feb 24, 2026 8:43 PM CST
Members of the United States' men's hockey team attend the State of the Union address, including Connor Hellebuyck, at right.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

President Trump didn't wait long in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night to introduce one of his bigger guests, or group of guests: the USA men's hockey team, fresh off their gold medal win. The team's entrance drew a standing ovation from both Republicans and Democrats, notes the New York Times, along with chants of "USA, USA." Trump also had a surprise: He announced he would bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, on goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Trump also praised the women's team, which also won gold, and said they, too, would be visiting the White House.

"It's the first time I've ever seen them get up," Trump joked about Democratic lawmakers who stood, per the Wall Street Journal. "And actually not all of them did get up," he added.

