Short's Daughter Showed 'No Indication' of Distress: Neighbor

Shows with Steve Martin in Milwaukee, Minneapolis are delayed after death of Katherine Hartley Short
Posted Feb 26, 2026 2:17 PM CST
Martin Short Postpones Tour Dates After Daughter's Death
Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short arrive at the Golden Globes on Jan. 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Martin Short is temporarily stepping away from the stage after the death of his 42-year-old daughter, Katherine Hartley Short. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed to People that Katherine died by suicide at a Hollywood Hills home on Monday, after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call there. Her official cause of death was listed as "gunshot wound of head," per Entertainment Weekly. Short, 75, has since postponed several dates on his joint comedy tour with Steve Martin. A Friday show in Milwaukee and two Saturday performances in Minneapolis were called off.

A neighbor of Katherine Hartley Short who lived by her for more than a decade says they saw no signs she was struggling before her death, per Us Weekly. "Katherine was a private person, but that doesn't mean she wasn't friendly. She was quite outgoing." The next stop on the Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short Tour is currently scheduled for March 13 in Washington, DC. If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text 988 in the US or visit 988lifeline.org.

