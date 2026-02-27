Pink Shuts Down Report of Split From Carey Hart

Pink apparently needed a gossip alert to learn she'd split from her husband. People reported on Thursday that the singer and motocross racer Carey Hart had separated after two decades of marriage, citing a source. But just hours later, Pink hopped on Instagram to swat the story down. "I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband," she said in a video . "I didn't know. ... Thank you for letting me know. ... Would you also like to tell our children?" She called the report "fake news," adding, "Not true."

The singer instead offered suggestions of what topics would be more newsworthy. "Do you want to talk about the Epstein files?" she asked. "Do you want to talk about systemic racism, or misogyny in sports, or how classy the women's hockey team is ... or do you maybe want to talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock & Roll motherf---ing Hall of Fame?" She added: "Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise?"

Pink, 46, and Hart, 50, met at the 2001 Summer X Games, married in Costa Rica in 2006, and share two kids, ages 14 and 9. Their relationship has included a public rough patch: They separated in 2008, before reconciling in 2009, with Hart even appearing in her "So What" video, inspired by that breakup. TMZ notes that he also showed up in her "Just Give Me a Reason" video. Over the years, Pink has spoken openly about therapy, "rebuilding," and the work of keeping a long-term partnership together—once saying, "We don't need each other. We choose each other."