Meet the New Class of Rock Hall Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just rolled out its 2026 ballot, and it's stacked, reports Rolling Stone . Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Oasis, Pink, Iron Maiden, Sade, Shakira, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jeff Buckley are among 17 acts in the running. Also nominated: the Black Crowes, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, INXS, Joy Division/New Order, New Edition, and Luther Vandross. Ten of them, including Collins, Hill, and Pink, are first-time nominees, though all have been eligible before. "This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of rock 'n' roll and its continued impact on youth culture," says the Hall of Fame's chair, John Sykes.

Inductees will be announced in April, along with recipients of three side honors, with the ceremony set for fall. Not everyone may be flattered at their nomination. Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has in the past dismissed the Hall as a "complete load of bollocks," and Oasis' Liam Gallagher has been similarly dismissive—though he's also joked he'd happily show up if honored.

A vote in could bring more drama on induction night. Collins might make a rare live appearance, for example; the Black Crowes could reunite with estranged drummer Steve Gorman; or a Joy Division/New Order induction might coax ex-bassist Peter Hook back for the first time since 2007. The AP notes that, to be considered for the Hall of Fame, artists must've released their first commercial recording at least 25 years previous. A broadcast or streaming partner for the induction ceremony is yet to be revealed, per the Los Angeles Times.