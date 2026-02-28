Arab Nations Fend Off Iran Missiles After US-Israel Strikes

One person is dead in the United Arab Emirates after Iranian ballistic missiles rained down on Saturday, Emirati officials say. State media reports that the civilian was killed by falling debris from missiles the UAE says it intercepted, per the Wall Street Journal. The explosions were heard in both Dubai, the country's financial center, and the capital, Abu Dhabi, in what appeared to be Iran's response to a US and Israeli attack earlier in the day. At Dubai Marina, a densely packed waterfront district popular with tourists, at least one blast sent residents rushing to their balconies to look for the source. Authorities haven't yet detailed the extent of damage or whether more casualties are expected.