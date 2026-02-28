Arab Nations Fend Off Iran Missiles After US-Israel Strikes

One person is dead in the United Arab Emirates after Iranian ballistic missiles rained down on Saturday, Emirati officials say. State media reports that the civilian was killed by falling debris from missiles the UAE says it intercepted, per the Wall Street Journal. The explosions were heard in both Dubai, the country's financial center, and the capital, Abu Dhabi, in what appeared to be Iran's response to a US and Israeli attack earlier in the day. At Dubai Marina, a densely packed waterfront district popular with tourists, at least one blast sent residents rushing to their balconies to look for the source. Authorities haven't yet detailed the extent of damage or whether more casualties are expected.
Per Reuters, the UAE wasn't the only Arab state fending off Iranian attacks, "bringing conflict to a part of the Arab world that prides itself on relative safety." Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan, which the news outlet notes all have a US military presence, also reported intercepting Iranian missiles on Saturday. Bahrain also reported an attack on the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters there, per the AP. "All occupied territories and the criminal US bases in the region have been struck by the powerful blows of Iranian missiles," Iran's Revolutionary Guard said, per Reuters. "This operation will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated."