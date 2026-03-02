War Widens as Israel, Hezbollah Trade Strikes

Israel launched intense airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas of Beirut and across southern Lebanon hours after the Iran-backed group fired missiles and drones toward Israel, reports the Guardian , saying it was responding to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. About a dozen strikes around 3am Monday targeted three Hezbollah-linked locations in suburban southern Beirut, killing at least 31 and injuring 149, reports Reuters . Israel declared Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem a "target for elimination," with Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir accusing Hezbollah of opening a "campaign against Israel" and warning of a "heavy price."

Lebanon's health ministry confirmed the death toll of at least 31 people killed as buildings collapsed near Tyre and fires tore through parts of Beirut's southern suburb of Dahieh. Israel's military said it targeted Hezbollah sites in the south, the Bekaa Valley, and Dahieh, claiming several senior Hezbollah figures were killed, and ordered evacuations in 55 Lebanese towns and villages. Traffic jams choked escape routes as residents fled north, reviving memories of the 13-month Israel–Hezbollah war that ended in 2024. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the rocket fire into Israel as "irresponsible," saying he would not allow the country to be drawn into "new adventures."