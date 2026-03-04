US Is Burning Through Its Stockpile of Munitions

Trump administration officials have privately told lawmakers they're weighing use of the Cold War–era Defense Production Act to push weapons makers to crank out more munitions as the war with Iran burns through US stockpiles, three sources tell NBC News. The law would let the government force defense firms to prioritize specific weapons, largely to refill air-defense and interceptor inventories. Sources tell the Washington Post the stocks are being depleted at speed: Those sources say the US military could be just "days away" from needing to prioritize which targets it intercepts. What you need to know: