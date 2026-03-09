Miami Takes Record Loss on Concussion-Prone QB

Tua Tagovailoa's time in Miami is ending with a financial thud. The Dolphins will release their one-time franchise quarterback and absorb an NFL record $99.2 million in what's known as "dead cap" salary money, reports ESPN . Only the Denver Broncos have taken a bigger hit, when they ate $85 million in salary to cut QB Russell Wilson, notes a post at Predominantly Orange . Tagovailoa, 28, signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension last offseason, but he wound up sitting the bench for the team's final three games. Miami will split the cost over the next two seasons.

The news is notable for another reason: Tagovailoa has sustained several concussions over the course of his career, and one hit even resulted in the NFL changing its protocol on evaluating players after hits to the head. He has continued playing even with former players publicly calling for him to retire. On Monday, Tagovailoa thanked the Dolphins in a social media post and wrote of preparing for his "next chapter." It's not clear whether he will try to play elsewhere, but NBC Sports notes that he would be a bargain next season—the Dolphins are on the hook to pay him $54 million next season, no matter what.