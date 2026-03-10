LA Marathon Winner Overtakes Leader With Very Last Step

Exhausted and battling a lot of pain in the final stretch of the Los Angeles Marathon, Nathan Martin ended up needing "every foot of the 26.2-mile course," per the Los Angeles Times . The 36-year-old high school track and cross-country coach from the US captured Sunday's race by the slimmest margin in event history, edging Kenya's Michael Kimani Kamau by 0.01 seconds and a single step after chasing him alone for more than a mile and a half, reports the New York Times . His final time was 2:11:17. Kamau, 34, had mistakenly followed a race motorbike off the course in the final mile, then had to double back; he collapsed at the finish and was taken away on a stretcher.

Martin, who was just 32 seconds off his personal best, told the Los Angeles Times he surged about five miles from the finish when no one else increased the pace and spent the closing stretch believing, "I'm catching him." "There's just something that triggered in me with 100 [meters] to go, and I just gave all I had," he tells CNN. "It worked out." On the women's side, 45-year-old Kenyan Olympian Priscah Cherono won in 2:25:19, narrowly missing her personal best by two seconds. Because the women started 15:45 ahead of the men, Cherono also earned a $10,000 bonus for being the first overall runner to hit the tape. Roughly 27,000 runners took part in the race, one of the country's largest marathons since its 1986 debut.