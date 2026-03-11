Officer Injured, Suspect Killed in Baltimore Hostage Standoff

A midday burglary call in northwest Baltimore escalated into a hostage standoff Tuesday that left a suspect dead and a city police officer wounded, authorities say. Officers responding to a home on Park Heights Avenue around 11:50am came under fire almost immediately, Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters. A 36-year-old officer, a 13-year veteran, was shot in the leg as police took cover. A fellow officer applied a tourniquet before the wounded officer was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The officer was discharged Tuesday night, WBAL reports.

A woman who jumped from a window while trying to escape was also taken to a hospital. The suspect held a gun to another woman's head in the window before he was killed by a police sniper, the Baltimore Sun reports. Police said the suspect and the victims were related in some way, and investigators are still working to determine what sparked the incident. reports CBS News.

"We admitted a Baltimore City police officer with a gunshot wound to the leg," said Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at Shock Trauma. "Kudos to his buddy for having the wherewithal to put a tourniquet on him at the scene." City council member Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer praised law enforcement and first responders, the Sun reports. "There are two synagogues right next door to this location and there were a lot of people outside at the time, and so the situation could have been a lot worse if not for the quick response from the police department," he said. "I just want to thank them on behalf of the community."