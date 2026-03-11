With an 83-Point Night, a Kobe Bryant Record Falls

It's Wilt, then Bam. Bam Adebayo had a night for all time on Tuesday, with a point total second to only Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA record books. Adebayo scored 83 points, setting league marks for free throws made and attempted in a game for the Miami Heat in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards. "An absolutely surreal night," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Obviously, we've been blessed to have been part of a lot of big moments in this arena." Chamberlain's record of 100 points has stood since 1962, reports the AP . Kobe Bryant—one of Adebayo's basketball heroes—was No. 2 on the list with 81. Adebayo never thought he'd be in that club.

And then came a night he'll never forget. "Wilt, me, then Kobe," Adebayo said. "It sounds crazy." Adebayo's final numbers: 20 of 43 from the field, 36 of 43 from the foul line, 7 for 22 from 3-point range. He was in tears as he hugged his mother, Marilyn Blount, before leaving the floor after the game. Emotions were kept in check, until then. "For me, it was just remaining calm, remaining locked in and understanding that I can go for something special," Adebayo said. "I didn't think it was going to be 83. But to have this moment is surreal, because like I said, man, to be able to do it at home, in front of my mom, in front of my people, in front of the home fans, this is a mark in history that will forever be remembered." Adebayo's career high, before Monday, was 41. That was passed by halftime.

"I looked at the stat sheet. It was pretty crazy: 40 shots, 40 free throws, 20 3s, that takes a lot of stamina, man," Houston star and Adebayo's USA Basketball teammate Kevin Durant said. "It takes a lot of energy to go out there and put those shots up and also make them, set a record, surpass Kobe as the second highest-scoring player in the history of the game." "BAM BAM BAM," former Heat forward LeBron James posted on social media. James had the Heat single-game record of 61 points, set on March 3, 2014. He's now No. 2 on the team list—by a wide margin. After the final buzzer, Adebayo kept his jersey. The game ball was secured. The nets were cut down as souvenirs.