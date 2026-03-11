Non-English Music Is Having a Moment

English may still rule the pop charts, but its grip is loosening. New data from Spotify shows its Global Top 50 featured songs in 16 languages last year—more than twice the count in 2020—with Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, Indonesian, and Arabic all in the mix. Bad Bunny, who records only in Spanish, was the platform's most-streamed artist, while Brazilian funk, K-pop, and Latin trap each logged growth of roughly 30% or more and generated over $100 million in royalties, per the BBC. Still, English remains dominant: 14 of the year's 20 top-selling albums were sung solely in the language, though South Korean and Japanese acts are increasingly cracking that list.