Weeks After Tragedy, 'Greatest Moment of My Life'

A high school hockey game in Rhode Island turned into a coda to an almost unthinkable month for one of its players. Colin Dorgan scored in the final minute of double-overtime Wednesday to send his Blackstone Valley Prep team into the state Division II final, reports USA Today. The game came less than a month after a gunman at a Rhode Island ice rink killed his mother, brother, and grandfather. The shooter has been identified as the teen's father, who then took his own life.