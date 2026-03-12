Weeks After Tragedy, 'Greatest Moment of My Life'

A high school hockey game in Rhode Island turned into a coda to an almost unthinkable month for one of its players. Colin Dorgan scored in the final minute of double-overtime Wednesday to send his Blackstone Valley Prep team into the state Division II final, reports USA Today. The game came less than a month after a gunman at a Rhode Island ice rink killed his mother, brother, and grandfather. The shooter has been identified as the teen's father, who then took his own life.
Colin was wearing a patch on his jersey with the initials of his mother, brother, and grandfather when he scored the dramatic goal. (Watch it here.) "It was the greatest moment of my life," he told WPRI after the game. "It's absolutely surreal what's been happening." The team now faces Lincoln in the March 18 title game in Providence.