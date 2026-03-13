Iran Launches New Wave of Attacks on Gulf States

Iran launched multiple attacks early Friday on Gulf Arab states, including dozens of drones targeting Saudi Arabia, following warnings from its new supreme leader about hosting American bases, and President Trump threatened major new retaliation.
- "Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time," he added. "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."
- "They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them," Trump said. "What a great honor it is to do so!"