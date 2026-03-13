World  | 
Iran Launches New Wave of Attacks on Gulf States

'Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,' Trump warns
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 13, 2026 3:56 AM CDT
Trump Threatens Iran After New Attacks on Gulf States
Demonstrators march during the annual anti-Israeli Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, rally in support of Palestinians in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 13, 2026.   (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran launched multiple attacks early Friday on Gulf Arab states, including dozens of drones targeting Saudi Arabia, following warnings from its new supreme leader about hosting American bases, and President Trump threatened major new retaliation.

  • "Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time," he added. "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."
  • "They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them," Trump said. "What a great honor it is to do so!"

  • The comments came a day after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to "not refrain from avenging the blood" of Iranians killed, and warned Gulf Arab nations to shut US bases, saying the notion of American protection was "nothing more than a lie."
  • Intense airstrikes landed around Iran's capital, Tehran, early Friday, just before rallies were to begin for the annual Quds Day event in support of the Palestinians. Despite the attacks, thousands of people took to the streets chanting "death to Israel" and "death to America." The Israel Defense Forces said they had "just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," the BBC reports.
  • Iran has been attacking oil and other infrastructure around the Gulf region, and on Friday, Saudi Arabia said it had downed nearly 50 drones sent in multiple waves throughout the early morning hours. In Oman, two people were killed when two drones crashed in an industrial area in the region of Sohar, the Oman News Agency reported.

  • Sirens also sounded in Bahrain warning of incoming fire. In Dubai, black smoke billowed from an industrial area after a blaze authorities said was sparked by debris from an interception. A building at the Dubai International Financial Center also sustained damage when hit with debris from what authorities described as a "successful interception."
  • Missiles from Iran targeted a base in Turkey where US troops are stationed early Friday, according to state news agency Anadolu. Turkey warned Iran against "provocative steps" on Monday after NATO air defenses shot down a missile fired from Iran, the Telegraph reports.
  • The US military said American forces have now struck more than 6,000 targets since the operation against Iran began, including more than 30 minelaying vessels.

