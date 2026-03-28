Report: ICE Chief Has Been Hospitalized Twice for Stress

The man charged with executing President Trump's hard-line immigration crackdown has, by multiple accounts, been buckling under the strain. Acting ICE chief Todd Lyons has been hospitalized at least twice over the past seven months for stress-related problems, current and former administration officials tell Politico , once growing so distressed during a summer trip to Los Angeles that a bodyguard was said to have fetched a defibrillator as a precaution. Sources describe Lyons as breaking into heavy sweats, turning red, and sometimes having a hard time making timely decisions, forcing deputies to pick up the slack. "He would be visibly upset and struggling to make the decisions that were needed," one former official notes.

Multiple officials point to pressure from the White House—especially from Trump's immigration strategist and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who they say berates Lyons on daily calls over lagging deportation figures. Senior administration officials dispute that characterization, calling Miller "passionate" and insisting he and Lyons have a solid working relationship. Lyons himself says any stress is unrelated to White House demands and cites his round-the-clock efforts to reverse Joe Biden-era policies.

Stephen Miller's wife isn't happy about the Politico report, either, per Fox News. "This is bulls--- and more of the trash that [Politico writer] Daniel Lippman has peddled over the years in the name of clicks and clout," she wrote on X. The reported episodes come as Lyons faces intense political and legal scrutiny over aggressive enforcement operations, fatal shootings by federal officers, and the push to dramatically increase daily deportations.