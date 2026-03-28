'No Kings' Organizers Expect 9M-Plus at Saturday Rallies

Organizers of Saturday's "No Kings" rallies across the US predict that the protests against the Trump administration could result in one of the largest demonstrations in US history, with Minnesota at center stage. Organizers say more than 3,100 events are registered in all 50 states, with 9 million-plus people set to participate, per the AP . Organizers have also deemed the Minnesota Capitol rally in St. Paul as the flagship event, in recognition of how the state where federal agents fatally shot two people who were monitoring Trump's immigration crackdown became a resistance epicenter.

Headlining that observance will be Bruce Springsteen, performing "Streets of Minneapolis," which he wrote in response to the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and in tribute to the thousands of Minnesotans who took to the streets over the winter. Springsteen's Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour, which has a "No Kings" theme, kicks off Tuesday in Minneapolis. Minnesota organizers have told state officials they expect 100,000 people could converge on the Capitol grounds, where last June's event drew an estimated 80,000 people. The St. Paul rally will also feature singer Joan Baez, actor Jane Fonda, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and a long list of other activists, labor leaders, and elected officials.

The White House dismissed the nationwide protests as the product of "leftist funding networks" with little real public support. "The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement. Rallies are also planned in more than a dozen other nations, says Ezra Levin, co-director of rally organizer Indivisible. Countries with constitutional monarchies call the protests "No Tyrants," he said. For those unable to attend in person, another activist group, Stand Up for Science, is hosting a "virtual and accessible" event online.

National organizers told reporters on Thursday that they expect Saturday's protests to be larger than the first two rounds of No Kings rallies, which they estimate drew more than 5 million people in June and more than 7 million in October. "Millions of us are rising up from all walks of life, from rural communities to big cities, at No Kings," says Katie Bethell, executive director of MoveOn, another organizer. "And as we do so, we will send the loudest, clearest message yet that this country does not belong to kings, dictators, tyrants. It belongs to us."