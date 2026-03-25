As Higher Ed Takes Hits, MacKenzie Scott Charges In

At a moment when Washington is squeezing higher ed, MacKenzie Scott is writing some very big checks. The billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos has quietly become one of the most significant private backers of colleges and universities, especially those serving students who are often left out of elite fundraising cycles, reports Fast Company. Through her Yield Giving initiative, Scott handed out $7.16 billion in grants last year—almost 2.6 times what it awarded the year prior. At least $700 million went to historically Black colleges and universities, $214 million to institutions that primarily serve Latino students, and more than $70 million to tribal colleges. Fortune notes that despite Scott's immense giving, she's secretive about it, and thus didn't make the Chronicle of Philanthropy's list of the top 50 philanthropists.