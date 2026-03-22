Senate Sets Up Quick Vote on Mullin

Sen. Markwayne Mullin's colleagues moved him a step closer to running the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday, voting 54-37 to advance his nomination. The decision to end debate sets up a final confirmation vote as early as Monday or Tuesday on the Oklahoma Republican tapped by President Trump to replace Kristi Noem, whom the president removed as DHS secretary. Mullin had the support of Sen. John Fetterman in committee and on the floor, the Hill reports; the Pennsylvania Democrat said he sees Mullin as an upgrade over Noem and a partner he can work with.

Several Democrats described Mullin as a direct negotiator and said his confirmation could unlock stalled talks over funding and restructuring the department, which has been unfunded since Feb. 14 in a clash over changes to ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Support among Democrats, however, is far from uniform. Sen. Chris Coons said the nominee has not embraced sweeping changes at DHS or pledged sufficient independence from the White House. Sen. Tim Kaine cited Mullin's 2021 votes against certifying the 2020 presidential results. GOP Rep. Rand Paul, who said Mullin has "anger issues," voted no. Politico points out the unusual speed with which senators are moving for one of their own: It was only about two weeks ago that Mullin's nomination was sent to the Senate.