Veterans Condemn WH's Iran War Memes as Disrespectful

White House social media posts that have spliced real Iran war footage with scenes from video games and cartoons are landing badly with a group that usually backs the military: veterans. The Washington Post reports that former US Central Command spokesman Joe Buccino, a retired Army colonel who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, described feeling disgusted as the administration flooded TikTok, Instagram, and X with pop-soundtrack-heavy clips from Call of Duty, SpongeBob, Top Gun, and more. Critics say the war memes are turning a deadly conflict—now heading into its fourth week—into entertainment and glossing over mounting casualties, including 13 Americans killed and upward of 200 injured.

George Washington University political scientist Peter Loge, who also heads up the Project on Ethics in Political Communication, tells the Hill that the social media campaign is akin to pro wrestling, in which "the point is the spectacle." The White House is defending the videos as a show of pride in Operation Epic Fury's success and the strength of the US military, and some younger Trump supporters say the approach effectively projects American power, per the Post. But pushback has come from across the spectrum, including from conservative veterans' groups, Gold Star families, a Catholic cardinal—even Steve Downes, the voice of Halo's Master Chief, who demanded that his voice be removed from one "disgusting and juvenile" video disseminated by the White House.

Detractors argue that the memes trivialize death, distance the public from the human toll, and risk making troops feel like "pawns in a game" just as polls show many Americans already questioning the purpose of the strikes. Some experts say the White House's messaging on the war can even take its toll on individuals' mental health. The videos and memes "can evoke anxiety, fear, and confusion among viewers, particularly those who are sensitive to war and conflict issues," trauma-trained social worker Monica Cwynar tells HuffPost.