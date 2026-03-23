Chatter About Replacing Schumer as Leader Heats Up

Chuck Schumer may not be on the ballot this fall, but the Wall Street Journal reports that his political future is very much in play. Behind closed doors, a growing bloc of Senate Democrats and progressive activists is venting about the 75-year-old minority leader and quietly gaming out what it would take to push him aside after November, according to more than four dozen lawmakers, aides, strategists, and donors interviewed. Among those privately dissatisfied: Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith, and Chris Murphy, part of an informal progressive "Fight Club" that chats on Signal and believes Schumer is tilting too hard toward centrist candidates in key Senate races.

The frustration stems from several fronts: Schumer's handling of last year's lengthy government shutdown, his tightly held decision-making style that some colleagues say leaves them in the dark, and positions—like robust support for Israel—that critics view as out of step with Democratic voters. Some donors are pushing what they jokingly call the "chuck Chuck movement," and say his image is dragging on fundraising. Yet Schumer still has influential defenders, including Sen. Brian Schatz, widely seen as his preferred eventual successor, and several other Democrats who credit him with recruiting a strong 2026 slate. Progressives, meanwhile, are floating alternatives such as Sen. Chris Van Hollen or Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, even as both signal they're not actively seeking the job.

Schumer, for his part, says grumbling "goes with the territory," calls his backing "deep and strong," and maintains he's focused solely on winning back the Senate, not on whether he'll seek to remain leader afterward. The Hill notes that Murphy was asked on Meet the Press over the weekend about emerging reports of dissatisfaction, and he didn't answer directly when asked if he wanted to replace Schumer. Instead, he acknowledged that Schumer has a "tough job" but declined to answer directly again when pressed by host Kristen Welker.