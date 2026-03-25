Russia Launches One of the Biggest Attacks of the War

Russia took its air campaign over Ukraine into broad daylight on Tuesday, sending swarms of drones at city centers nationwide in what Ukraine's air force called one the war's largest attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky said several people were killed and at least 40 injured as apartment blocks, hospitals, and part of a UNESCO-listed historic area were hit, the New York Times reports. The daytime barrage followed an already heavy night of attacks: officials counted 34 missiles and 392 attack drones overnight, which they say killed four people in the Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.

By noon, sirens were sounding across the country and businesses were shutting as residents scrambled for shelter. Explosions were reported from Lviv in the west to Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia farther east, with the air force estimating that more than 1,000 attack drones were launched in under 24 hours; most were intercepted, but at least 15 got through during the daytime. In Lviv, near the border with Poland, a drone strike set fire to the 17th-century St. Andrew's Church, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, the AP reports. Western Ukraine has been targeted far less frequently than other parts of the country, the BBC reports.

In the central city of Ivano-Frankivsk, officials reported two deaths and damage to two maternity hospitals. "This is utterly perverse," Zelensky said of the strikes, adding that the scale of the attack "strongly indicates that Russia has no intention of really ending this war."

Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said Monday that "fierce fighting" has unfolded along the 750-mile front line. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War say that backs up their assessment that Russia's spring-summer offensive is now underway, the AP reports. The institute says Russia has moved extra troops to the frontline.

Most of the fighting, however, now involves opposing drone units. "Usually there is a Russian wave of mechanized assaults around April, and they once again prove costly and ineffective," Michael Kofman, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment, tells the Guardian.