Driver Jumps Curb, Hits 9 at School Pickup

Pickup at an Iowa Catholic school turned into a medical emergency Tuesday when a vehicle left the pickup line, jumped a curb, and hit nine students, authorities say, per Fox News . The crash happened about 3:15pm outside St. Luke's Catholic School in A about 10 miles north of Des Moines, as children were being dismissed, according to city police and fire officials. Parents who were already in the pickup line helped the injured until paramedics arrived; all nine students were taken to local hospitals, with some reported to have serious injuries.

Officials did not release the victims' ages, but the school of 400 serves kindergarten through eighth grade, per the New York Times. The driver, who has not been identified, was unhurt, stayed at the scene, and is cooperating with investigators. Police say the incident does not appear to have been deliberate, and they are still working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. City officials publicly thanked parents, teachers, and staff who assisted students. "Your care for one another is a true reflection of the St. Luke's community," added school officials.