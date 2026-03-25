Son's Dispute With Matt Bevin Leads to Arrest Warrant

Matt Bevin's familial issues are again spilling into the public eye . The former Kentucky governor was on Tuesday told to turn over detailed financial disclosures as part of a child support dispute involving his estranged son, Jonah, or spend 60 days in jail. WDRB reports Jonah filed an emergency motion last week that accused Bevin of not supplying the financial documents in full, and Jefferson Family Court Judge Angela Johnson found Bevin in contempt.

Jonah, one of Bevin's adopted children, accused his parents of years of physical and emotional abuse and has restraining orders against both Bevin and his ex-wife, Glenna, WLKY reports. He alleges they left him at a Jamaican facility for "troubled teens" that was later closed amid abuse claims, and says Bevin is concealing money owed to him. A judge previously ordered Bevin to turn over financial records; Glenna complied, but Jonah's lawyers say Bevin's submission, delivered a day past the deadline on March 13, "contained multiple redactions for the addresses of properties other than Matt's current residential address and lacked many of the required attachments demonstrating his income."

Ordered to appear in court in person on Tuesday, Bevin instead joined the hearing by Zoom, citing his former father-in-law's funeral in Oklahoma. The Kentucky Lantern reports Bevin told Johnson he was attempting to gather the records and needed more time. "Every litigant in the commonwealth has to provide such information," Johnson told Bevin.

She then issued an arrest warrant and directed Kentucky law enforcement to arrest the one-term Republican governor upon his return to the state, though the Louisville Courier Journal reports Bevin will avoid jail and pay a $500 fine instead if he supplies the requested documentation.