One Component of Africa's Diabetes Challenge: 'Type 5'

The story of diabetes in Africa is a worsening one. In a detailed report for the New York Times, Stephanie Nolen describes how the disease—long overshadowed by malaria, HIV, and other infectious threats in terms of attention and health-care funding—is quietly surging across the continent and overwhelming health systems built for a different battle. In Cameroon, three-quarters of people with diabetes are believed to be undiagnosed; among those who know, only about a third are on medication. Costs are crushing: Insulin for adults can equal a month's wages, and even the blood glucose test that can screen for diabetes is too pricey for many.