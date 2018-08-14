Omarosa: 'The Bully Has Met His Match'

(Newser) – Update: The nondisclosure agreement Omarosa Manigault Newman signed with the Trump campaign in 2016 is "unenforceable," per a New York arbitrator's Monday decision. T. Andrew Brown found the document requiring the defendant "to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his family members' businesses for the rest of her life," was "vague, indefinite, and therefore void." The campaign had filed the complaint in connection with her 2018 book, Unhinged. "Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years!" Manigault Newman said after the decision. "Finally the bully has met his match!" Our original story from August 2018 follows:

story continues below

Omarosa Manigault Newman is now facing a potentially hefty financial loss because of her disparaging remarks about President Trump. The president's campaign organization on Tuesday filed an arbitration action against the former White House employee, accusing her of violating a nondisclosure agreement she signed when joining the 2016 campaign, reports ABC News. While Manigault Newman says she did not sign a new nondisclosure deal when she took her subsequent job at the White House, the campaign says her 2016 agreement remains in force, and the Washington Examiner says it prevents her speaking ill of Trump "during the time of your service and at all times thereafter."

Manigault Newman has not yet commented on the legal action, but she has 14 days to respond to the demand for a hearing. An arbitrator would ultimately determine whether she violated the pact and, if so, what penalties would result. One campaign official tells the Examiner they are seeking "millions," possibly including any money she makes from her new memoir, Unhinged. In the book, Manigault Newman calls Trump a racist and alleges that he used the n-word during his Apprentice years. In response, he has called her a "dog" and a "lowlife." (Read more Omarosa stories.)