UFC Stars to Train FBI Agents at Quantico This Weekend

Patel says it's a 'tremendous opportunity' for agents-in-training
Posted Mar 13, 2026 6:15 AM CDT
Justin Gaethje, left, and Paddy Pimblett trade punches in an interim lightweight title fight during the UFC 324 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

It's not clear exactly what kind of missions FBI Director Kash Patel has in mind for agents, but they will apparently need some pointers from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The mixed martial arts promotion says several of its stars will be at the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia, this weekend to work with agents-in-training, offering a peek at how fighters prepare and walking them through specific techniques and tactics, CNN reports. Participants will include Justin Gaethje—set to headline an upcoming UFC event at the White House—along with Jorge Masvidal and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie.

FBI Director Kash Patel called the session "a tremendous opportunity" for agents to learn from "some of the greatest athletes." UFC CEO Dana White, a longtime friend of President Trump, said UFC "is proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques," the BBC reports. UFC fighters are "some of the baddest men and women on the planet and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts," said White, who campaigned for Trump and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The Quantico event lands a few months before a planned UFC fight night at the White House on President Trump's birthday, billed as part of the nation's 250th birthday festivities.

