Actor Dead at 38 of Unspecified Illness

(Newser) – Nicholas Tucci, who you might know from shows like Pose and Rami, died Tuesday of an unspecified illness. Variety reports that his father, Alexander Tucci, posted a Facebook message saying his 38-year-old son wanted "to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much. To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities, thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick."

"To those of you who enjoyed Nick's work on the screen and stage, thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts," he goes on. "To all, thank you for your gift of friendship to my son." USA Today reports that Tucci's colleagues and friends have written touching tweets about him, like one by actor Leland Orser: "Not fair ...Too young. Too much. Such a lovely guy and a wonderful actor," he writes in part. "Rest in peace young Nick Tucci." Tucci also acted in TV shows like Channel Zero, Daredevil, Homeland, and Quantico; the Hollywood Reporter notes that his film credits include the horror movie You're Next as well as The Ranger and Most Beautiful Island.


