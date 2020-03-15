Simone Biles Has Words for USAG's Birthday Wishes

(Newser) – Simone Biles turned 23 on Saturday, and CNN reports that USA Gymnastics took the occasion to tweet a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!" Aforementioned most decorated gymnast wasn't having it, tweeting right back, "how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation"—that latter part a reference to Larry Nassar, the former Team USA doctor currently in prison that Biles and more than 150 women and girls have accused of sexual abuse over the course of two decades. USAG has offered Biles and Nassar's other victims a $215 million settlement as part of a plan to exit bankruptcy over the scandal. Yahoo Sports notes that USAG didn't even "stick the landing, however, tagging the wrong account rather than Biles' verified account." (Read more Simone Biles stories.)