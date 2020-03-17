4 More NBA Players Test Positive for Virus

(Newser) – Four members of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The team did not name the players, but star Kevin Durant said he's one of them, the Athletic reports. The Nets said three of the players have not shown symptoms, and Durant said he's one of those, too. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," he said. "We're going to get through this." The team had the players tested by a private company, per ESPN, and received the results Tuesday. The Nets have asked those in their traveling party to isolate themselves and said the four players are under the care of team physicians in isolation.

Other NBA players who have tested positive include Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and a member of the Detroit Pistons. The league suspended its season last week, and Mitchell said he's watching highlights of his career while in isolation. "It's kind of bringing back good memories, but you miss the game," he said. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

