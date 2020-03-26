Biden Supports Bill, but No More Debates

(Newser) – Joe Biden said Wednesday he hopes the stimulus bill passes Congress quickly, adding that more spending will be required soon to overcome the economic damage done by the pandemic. "We're going to need new infrastructure going down the road here," the former vice president said. "And it’s a way to generate economic growth. That’s going to be, I think, the next round we have to be looking at." He spoke to reporters on a video feed from a studio in the basement of his home, the Washington Post reports. The Democratic presidential candidate and longtime senator said he's finding it difficult to be on the sidelines during the health and economic crisis. "I find that just like anybody who cares about this, I'm chomping at the bit," Biden said. "I wish I were still in the Senate, being able to impact on some of these things."

story continues below

But Biden said he hopes to be his party's presidential nominee, "able to get my message across as we go forward." What he's not interested in is more presidential debates. Bernie Sanders' campaign had said he'd be up for one in April, if it's held. "I think we’ve had enough debates," said Biden, who has huge lead in delegates, per the Hill. "I think we should get on with this." He also criticized President Trump's goal of ending the shutdown, at least in parts of the country, by Easter as dangerous. "Look, we all want to get back to normal as quickly as possible, but we have a lot to do to make that possible," Biden said. "We have to do it in a smart way, not meet some arbitrary or symbolic timeline." (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

