Dow Finishes the Day in the 22K Range

Stocks closed higher again on Wall Street Monday, led by health care stocks, bringing the market's surge over the past week to 17%. The S&P 500 rose more than 3% for its fourth gain in five days, following up its best weekly gain since hitting bottom after the financial crisis 11 years ago. Trading remains tentative amid uncertainty about whether global authorities can nurse the economy through the severe damage being wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 remains 22% below the record high set last month, and oil tumbled to an 18-year low, reports the AP. The Dow finished up 691 points to close at 22,327, a gain of 3.19%. (Read more stock market stories.)