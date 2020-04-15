Pregnant Woman Crashes Car, Hijacks Occupied News Van

(Newser) – A news crew covering a story in Atlanta got carjacked by a pregnant woman who had just crashed her own car, Atlanta police say. A reporter from the CBS 46 crew—who is also pregnant—was inside the news van at the time, Fox 5 reports; she is recovering at home. The suspect crashed into a security gate Tuesday morning before getting in the running news van and driving away. Police who responded to the crash chased the van, which the suspect also crashed. She tried to flee, but was taken into custody. She broke her arm during the incident. (Read more Atlanta stories.)