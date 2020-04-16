(Newser) – Oddsmakers like Kamala Harris. Elizabeth Warren has made clear she'd be open to a spot on the ticket. But at the Washington Post, David Byler lays out the case for Amy Klobuchar to be Joe Biden's pick for vice president. Yes, an all-white ticket isn't ideal in 2020, and those in the progressive wing of the party wouldn't be thrilled. "But nobody is perfect, and Klobuchar is as good as it gets," writes Byler. She certainly has the resume for it—13 years as a Minnesota senator, a strong presidential campaign behind her, and no whiff of a major scandal. She's also in sync with Biden's brand of bipartisan, pragmatic politics, which would help deflect from the inevitable GOP attacks of a "socialist" takeover. And she has proven success at getting legislation passed.

What's more, Klobuchar is relatively young at 59—a contrast to Biden's 77—and her strength with swing voters would help in battleground states. Essentially, Klobuchar could not only help Biden win, she could then help him govern, writes Byler. "Maybe more important, whoever Biden picks would likely start out as the favorite in the next open Democratic primary," he adds. "If he picks someone who is ideologically simpatico, then he could cement the Obama-Biden-Klobuchar brand of neoliberalism as the dominant strain of the Democratic Party for years to come." Click to read Byler's full column, but those who favor other candidates might take heart to know that he'll lay out the cases for others in coming days. (Read more Amy Klobuchar stories.)

