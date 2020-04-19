Canada Has a Mass Shooting

(Newser) – A suspect in an active shooter investigation was arrested Sunday at a gas station in Nova Scotia after a shooting rampage in the Canadian province left "multiple victims," police said. Police didn’t immediately say how many victims there were, or the nature of their injuries, the AP reports. A man identified by police as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the Enfield, Nova Scotia, gas station, northwest of downtown Halifax. By late morning, there were half a dozen police vehicles at the scene. Yellow police tape surrounded the gas pumps, and a large silver-colored SUV was being investigated by police. Witnesses saw a body lying at the gas station. Police did not immediately comment on the identity.

The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique, with police advising residents to lock their homes and stay in their basements. Several building fires were reported by residents as well, but police didn’t immediately confirm details. Police stated earlier Sunday the suspect was driving a car that looked like a police vehicle and wearing a police uniform, but later said he was "believed to be driving a small, silver Chevrolet SUV," travelling southbound on a highway. They said he is not an RCMP employee or officer. Cpl. Lisa Croteau, a spokeswoman with the provincial force, said police received a call about "a person with firearms" at around 10:30pm Saturday and the investigation "evolved into an active shooting investigation."