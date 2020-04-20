VP Pick Illustrates Democrats' Big 2020 Question

(Newser) – For those still keeping track, chalk up another state victory for Joe Biden. The presumptive nominee won Wyoming's mail-in Democratic primary, the party said Sunday. Biden got 72% of the vote to Bernie Sanders' 28%, giving him 10 of the state's pledged delegates to Sanders' four, reports the Washington Post. The state typically holds a caucus, but it switched to an all-mail primary this year because of the coronavirus. Related coverage:

Interesting guest: The next guest on Biden's "Here's the Deal" podcast is Sen. Amy Klobuchar, seen as a leading candidate to be Biden's running mate, reports Axios. The 20-minute episode is now available. They don't talk about a potential 2020 ticket, but hit a wide range of other topics, including Klobuchar's life before politics and her husband's diagnosis with COVID-19. Over the weekend, Klobuchar declined to answer whether she would accept a VP offer, but she made a point to praise Biden as a "great vice president."