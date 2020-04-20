(Newser) – A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic, per the AP. Peace N Peas Farm will rent Mambo, the 8-year-old miniature donkey, and his friends to crash company conference calls, the Charlotte Observer reports. This camera-crowding donkey is "like a pesky little brother" that "doesn't let anyone relax too long," says Francie Dunlap, Mambo's owner.

Companies can choose other farm animals they want to invite as guests on their video calls. According to the farm animals' meeting registration website, they include three horses—Heiren, Zeus, and Eddie—along with some chickens and ducks. "I think it would get some laughs," says Dunlap. Customers can reserve 10 minutes with the animals for $50 and can also choose a virtual meeting name for the farm animal.